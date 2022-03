A Dogon woman and a little boy in Bandiagara. EFE/ Idrissa Diakité

A Dogon indigenous woman in Mali posing with dye fabric on heri head. EFE/ Idrissa Diakité

In the small town of Bandiagara, in central Mali, Dogon indigenous women are providing for their families with a centuries old tradition, cloth dyeing.

The Islamist insurgence in Mali has divided many families, with Dogon men, traditionally hunters, being forced to leave their homes to fight militants across the country.

But Dogon women have always been at the center of their community’s economy.

