Members of the Bolivia Climbing club pose after playing football more than 5,000 meters above sea level on the snowy Huayna Potosí, Bolivia, on 15 September 2021. EFE/Martín Alipaz

Under the towering Andean peak of Huayna Potosí near La Paz, a group of traditional Bolivian climbing cholitas braved the snow, intense fog and frigid cold to play a game of football 5,000 meters above sea level, just to prove it is possible.

Efe accompanied a group of eight Aymara women as they donned their traditional red skirts, white sweaters, helmets, crampons and packed away their football boots for the game high in the sky. EFE

ysm/jt