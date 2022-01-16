A group of women accompanying a procession of Parachicos on the streets of Chiapa de Corzo, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Traditional dancers come out on the streets of southern in Mexico

Hundreds of Parachico dancers came out on the streets of Chiapa de Corzo in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, amid an atmosphere of hope after a difficult year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a road accident in which 56 migrants died.

The parachicos are traditional dancers of the grand festival of Chiapa de Corzo, which takes place from Jan. 4 to 23. Its origins are pre-Hispanic but eventually merged with Catholicism.

Dancers wear a wooden mask and a colored poncho-style clothing called “sarape”. On the head they wear a “montera”, which is a kind of helmet decorated in a way that resembles the blond hair of the Spanish people during colonization.

Wearing this outfit they dance on the streets to the sound of the drum and a flute called “pito”. EFE