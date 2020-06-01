Trailblazing Maasai women, guardians of Kenya’s savannah

Trailblazing Maasai women, guardians of Kenya’s savannah

Amboseli (Kenya), 16/05/2020.- Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', put on their boots as they prepare to go on patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', put on their face masks as they prepare to go on patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Sharon Nankinyi (C), 20, one of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger'Äôs unit known as 'Team Lioness', examines the remainsof an animal that was hunted by lions as patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger'0s unit known as 'Team Lioness', use binoculars during a patrol during their patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger'Äôs unit known as 'Team Lioness', are silhouetted against the African sky as they patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', are silhouetted as they conduct surveillance during their patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', talk to a local woman (C), in her homestead while on patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 15 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', talk to a local man (R), in his homestead as they conduct their daily routine to find out if wild animals are invading their homes while on patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 16 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020).EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Some of the eight members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', are escorted by maasai men after they finished talking to the locals at their homestead while on patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 15 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET