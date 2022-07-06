Siratan Sittitanyawat, a Thai transgender person who is an official at the Thai Foreign Monistry, poses for a photo in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 July 2022 (issued 06 July 2022). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

In the bars, shops, banks and streets of Thailand it is common to see transgender people doing a variety of jobs, but the group is still legally discriminated against in a country that holds the title of being one of the most tolerant toward sexual diversity.

Trans people lack the right to change their name or gender on identity documents among others, although the parliament supported several proposals in June to legalize marriage and same-sex unions, initiatives that remain under debate.

Thailand is often portrayed as a "pink tourism" paradise, as many LGBTI people visit the country, where the sector accounted for 12 percent to 20 percent of the GDP before the pandemic.

However, the reality for LGBTI Thais is quite different, as they say the country currently lacks laws and public policies that guarantee equal treatment.

