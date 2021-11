Traditional Day of the Dead vigil to pay tribute to members of their marginalized community who had been murdered. EFE/ Carlos Ramírez

Name of hate crime victims of the LGBT community on an altar during a traditional Day of the Dead vigil to pay tribute to members of their marginalized community who had been murdered. EFE/ Carlos Ramírez

Trans women in Mexico City held a traditional Day of the Dead vigil to pay tribute to members of their marginalized community who had been murdered.

“Today we are making an offering with which every year we remember women of our community. It is a way of remembering them with love and affection on this traditional day,” said Kenya Cuevas, one of Mexico’s most influential trans rights activists.EFE

