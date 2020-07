Body of a transgender person lying at a mortuary after she was killed by unknown gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Reem Sharif (R), the first transgender police officer, works at her desk at a woman police station in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 15 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Reem Sharif (C), the first transgender police officer, works at her desk at a woman police station in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 15 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Reem Sharif, a transsexual woman in Pakistan who has suffered humiliation and discrimination throughout her life, is now fighting to help many others from her community by joining the country’s police force.

She works at a police help center aimed at supporting many others from her community so that they do not go through the same ordeal like her in Pakistan, a conservative country where transgenders live in the shadows and face much violence.