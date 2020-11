Crew member Nathan Harman sorts fish following the first catch of the day on board the fishing trawler 'About Time' in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Fish awaiting to be sorted following the first catch of the day on board the fishing trawler 'About Time' in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Seagulls follow the fishing trawler 'About Time' in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Crew member, Neil Bartrem aboard the fishing trawler, Emma Louise leaving its Newhaven mooring for a days fishing in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Crew member Nathan Harman holds an undulate ray fish as he sorts fish following the first catch of the day on board the fishing trawler 'About Time' in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Skipper Neil Witney (R) and crew member Nathan Harman (L) put out nets on the fishing trawler 'About Time' for their first catch of the day in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Crew member Nathan Harman working on the fishing trawler 'About Time' as they prepare for their first catch of the day in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Skipper Neil Witney working onboard his fishing trawler 'About Time' as they wait for their first catch of the day in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

The Fisheries Patrol ship (L) seen next to Belgian fishing trawler Alles Wisselt (R) in the English Channel, off the south coast of Newhaven, East Sussex, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA/EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Trawling the English Channel with Brexit on the horizon

Neil Witney has been fishing in the English Channel since the mid-1980s and has watched the local industry shrink over the decades.

Like many in the trade, he sees Brexit as an opportunity to revive the sector.

Witney skippers the wooden-hulled vessel, About Time, one of around 20 trawlers moored in the harbor in Newhaven, not far from Brighton, in East Sussex. EFE-EPA

vf-jt