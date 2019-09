Photo dated Sept. 21, 2019, showing the emblematic sculpture of a revolver with its barrel twisted into a knot by Swedish artist Carls Frederik Reuterswärd at United Nations headquarters in New York. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

A stained-glass window by Mark Chagall, a small section of the Berlin Wall, a "kiswa - the cloth covering the Kaaba in Mecca - and a Roman mosaic 1,700 years old are some of the artworks, presents and treasures to be found on display at United Nations headquarters in New York.

These are the same halls through which hundreds of diplomats, heads of state and government are passing these days loaded down with papers and objectives during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.