A photo taken with a drone shows wooden boats for tourists moored at the main port at Pari Island, Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 August 2022 (issued 16 August 2022). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A photo taken with a drone shows residents and environment activists from Lindungi Hutan planting mangroves to protect the beach from further damage at Pari Island, Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 August 2022 (issued 16 August 2022). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Asmania, a mangrove farmer (C) and other residents plant mangroves on Rengge beach to protect the beach from further damage in Pari Island, Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 August 2022 (issued 16 August 2022). EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Fisherman Edi Mulyono plants mangroves to stop the disappearance of his small island due to the sea level rise from the climate crisis in Indonesia, an environmental fight that has also led him to litigate against construction giant Holcim in Swiss courts.

Wearing a T-shirt with the logo of the NGO Lindungi Hutan ("Save the Forest" in Indonesian), Edi descends on a Saturday morning to a beach on the eastern side of the island of Pari, in danger of disappearing due to rising sea levels due to global warming.

About 30 volunteers, employees of a bank in Jakarta, about 56 kilometers from the island, are waiting for him to plant mangrove trees in an activity that helps defend the Pari coast from maritime erosion.

"It is very worrying when our children see the water entering their houses. They cannot sleep in their houses and have to be evacuated. This surely affects them psychologically. When the tide comes, where can they run? Because we live on a small island, we are surrounded by water," Edi said in an interview with EFE

(...)