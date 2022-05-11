Activists protest in Brisbane, Australia on May 11, 2022, in solidarity with Indian indigenous people whose home and livelihood face threats due to coal mining activities in forest areas of central India. EFE/Survival International/Handout/Editorial Use only.

Activists protest in Sydney, Australia on May 11, 2022, in solidarity with Indian indigenous people whose home and livelihood face threats due to coal mining activities in forest areas of central India. EFE/Survival International/Handout/Editorial Use only.

Activists hug trees in Sydney, Australia on May 11, 2022, in solidarity with Indian indigenous people whose home and livelihood face threats due to coal mining activities in forest areas of central India. EFE/Survival International/Handout/Editorial Use only.

Fearing that their lands and livelihoods were under threat from coal mining, a group of indigenous women held a demonstration Wednesday to protest the government's plans to mine tribal forests for coal in central India.

Global protests to protect tribal rights in India were also held in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States and Brazil.

The indigenous people in the Hasdeo forest in the central state of Chhattisgarh have been resisting coal mining projects, alleging that it destroys their lands and futures.

Across central India, lands and livelihoods of tens of thousands of people are under threat by coal mining in the forest region, spread over 170,000 hectares and home to over 350 species of animals.

(...)