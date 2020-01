Visitors view Triumph cars on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A man looks at a 1912 Ford Model T car on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Men view vintage cars on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Men sit in a 1957 Chevrolet on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Motor vehicle parts for sale during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A 1973 Ferrari 246 GTS sports car on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A man looks at a 1954 Bentley R Type car on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A man wipes rain drops off a 1964 Triumph TR4 on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Mannequins under a Morris Minor car on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A 1912 Bat 5hp 500cc Single Speeder motorcycle on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A man looks at a 1963 Studebaker Avanti car on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Cape Town (South Africa), 19/01/2020.- A man looks at vintage motorcycles on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. Conceived in 1999 the Classic Car and Bike Show is hosted annually by the International Police Association. The Show is now one of the biggest vintage and classic car shows in Africa with funds raised going towards various charities. (Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Vintage and classic car themed mugs for sale during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A man sits in a 1928 Falcon-Knight Roadster, Model 12 car on display during the International Police Association Classic Car and Bike Show at Timour Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA