Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (R) catches a pass in the end zone for a two point conversion in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (L) during the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (R) fails to catch a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (L) during the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (L) takes a bow after running back an intercepted pass for a touchdown during the NFL American Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) scrambles to escape the grasp of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (L) during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw a touchdown pass on Sunday to help the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 25-20.

With this fourth consecutive victory, the Bears (7-3) are leading the National Football Conference North division standings.

Trubisky was 20 of 31 for 165 yards, including a touchdown pass made two interceptions.

The Vikings (5-4) remained in the second spot in NFC North standings despite the loss.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was 30 of 46 for 262 yards, including two touchdown passes and two interceptions.