Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw a touchdown pass on Sunday to help the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 25-20.
With this fourth consecutive victory, the Bears (7-3) are leading the National Football Conference North division standings.
Trubisky was 20 of 31 for 165 yards, including a touchdown pass made two interceptions.
The Vikings (5-4) remained in the second spot in NFC North standings despite the loss.
Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was 30 of 46 for 262 yards, including two touchdown passes and two interceptions.