US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) finish a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The president of the United States on Thursday declared himself a “big fan” of his Turkish counterpart and defended him against criticism from Congress, which is still angered by Ankara's offensive in northern Syria.

Donald Trump's decision to receive Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the White House barely a month after a contentious Turkish invasion in northern Syria was heavily questioned by members of both US parties. EFE-EPA