Miami Dolphins kneel during the National Anthem before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN CETRINO

New England Patriots players hold hands and kneel during the National Anthem prior to the start of their game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Sept. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN CETRINO

US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the decision made by the National Football League (NFL) to fine teams whose players kneel during the playing of the national anthem in a sign of protest, saying that those who kneel "shouldn't be in the country."

"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, and the NFL owners did the right thing," the president said during an interview on Fox News.

"You have to stand - proudly - for the national anthem or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country," Trump said.

National Football League (NFL) owners agreed Wednesday to fine teams whose players or other personnel refuse to stand during the playing of the national anthem before the start of football games.

While league regulations will no longer require players to be on the field for the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the NFL said "a club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem."

The new season of the NFL starts in September.

"I don't think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it's good," Trump added.

The anthem controversy started in 2016, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the national anthem before a preseason game to call attention to social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality against black Americans.

Other players followed Kaepernick's example, leading to protests against the NFL, which saw its television ratings drop as angry fans stopped watching games.

Ratings for Super Bowl LII, in which the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the NFL championship on Feb. 4, fell 7.1 percent, compared to the previous Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy, accusing NFL players of being unpatriotic and calling on the NFL to punish those who took a knee or sat during the playing of the anthem.

Trump said in a fiery speech on Sept. 22, 2017, in Alabama that team owners should immediately cut any player who kneels during the playing of the national anthem.

He also said owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were not taking forceful action to halt the anthem protests because they were afraid of the reaction from players.