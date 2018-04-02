US President Donald Trump said Sunday that there will be no deal to regularize the status of young undocumented migrants protected from deportation under the DACA plan and urged Republicans to use their congressional majority to approve "tougher" migratory laws.

This change in tone clashes with Trump's past claims to want a solution for these "Dreamers," blaming Democrats for the gridlock in negotiations on the subject.

"Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW", he said on Twitter. "NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

The so-called "nuclear option" that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may invoke, allows the Senate to approve bills by a simple majority of 51 votes, rather than the 60-vote majority normally required to end debate.

On several occasions, legislators from both sides of the aisle have presented Trump with proposals to solve the Dreamer situation once and for all.

However, the president has not accepted any of them, either because they do not include enough funds for his wall with Mexico or because they fail to end the current family reunification system.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created in 2012 by former President Barack Obama to shield more than 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation, but Trump's decision to rescind it was due to be implemented in early March, although that move was temporarily blocked by a federal court.

On Sunday morning, Trump also threatened to end NAFTA, which the US is currently renegotiating with Mexico and Canada.

"Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the US," he said on Twitter. "They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!"