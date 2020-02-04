House impeachment trial "managers" Congressmen Jason Crow (L) and Adam Schiff (C) walk to the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the US Capitol in Washington on 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski responds to a question from the news media following closing arguments of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington on 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein responds to a question from the news media following closing arguments of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington on 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The Democratic House "managers" and President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday made their closing arguments in the president's Senate impeachment trial, just one day before the mogul is scheduled to address the full Congress in his annual State of the Union address.

Although senators will take Tuesday off to consider their votes in Trump's trial, to be held on Wednesday, it is virtually a foregone conclusion that - with the existing 53-47 Republican majority in the Senate - the president will be acquitted and the Democrats who brought the case against him will be frustrated in their endeavor to remove him from office.