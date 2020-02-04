The Democratic House "managers" and President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday made their closing arguments in the president's Senate impeachment trial, just one day before the mogul is scheduled to address the full Congress in his annual State of the Union address.
Although senators will take Tuesday off to consider their votes in Trump's trial, to be held on Wednesday, it is virtually a foregone conclusion that - with the existing 53-47 Republican majority in the Senate - the president will be acquitted and the Democrats who brought the case against him will be frustrated in their endeavor to remove him from office.