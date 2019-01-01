Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in action against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga of France on day two of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday claimed a 7-6(6), 6-4 victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round of the Brisbane International.

The 33-year-old secured his spot in the second round of the tournament for the second time in his career after he struck 11 aces, in comparison to his rival's three.

Tsonga will on Thursday play Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal, the 17-time Grand Slam winner who has waited until 2019 to return on full form after a year plagued by physical problems.

Nadal played just nine tournaments last season, in addition to the Davis Cup against Germany in April.

The world No. 2 won his 11th title at the French Open and also emerged victorious at the Masters 1000 Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto.

He had to leave both the Australian and US Open due to injury.