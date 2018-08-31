Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko beat world number 2 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

The world number 42 stole the show at the Louis Armstrong stadium, going on the front foot from the start against the second seeded Dane.

Tsurenko played a high-risk game, hitting 19 winners with 38 unforced errors, while Wozniacki struggled to get a foothold in the match, managing just six winners.

The reigning Australian open champion is the second top seed to be eliminated from the early rounds at Flushing Meadows after world number one Simona Halep's shock exit in the first round.

Tsurenko's opponent in the third round will be Czech Katerina Siniakova, who beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4).