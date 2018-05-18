Atletico Tucuman's players celebrate after the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and The Strongest of Bolivia at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Atletico Tucuman's players celebrar after the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad of Paraguay and Atletico Tucuman of Argentina at the Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Atletico Tucuman's players celebrar after the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad of Paraguay and Atletico Tucuman of Argentina at the Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Atletico Tucuman's players celebrate after the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and The Strongest of Bolivia at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Argentina's Atletico Tucuman qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday after managing to hold Group C leaders Libertad of Paraguay to a goalless draw despite playing with 10 players for most of the match.

With the 0-0 draw, Libertad ended the group stage as leaders with 13 points and Tucuman went ahead with 10 points, while the two remaining teams Penarol (9 points) and The Strongest (3) were eliminated despite Uruguay's Penarol beating the Bolivians 2-0 on Thursday.

Tucuman lost their goalkeeper Alejandro Sanchez in the 39th minute to a red card after he made a hard tackle on Antonio Bareiro outside the penalty area.

Tucuman coach Ricardo Zielinski substituted midfielder Gervasio Nunez with 21-year-goalkeeper Franco Pizzicannella after Sanchez was shown the red card.

In the ensuing penalty, Santiago Salcedo failed to score and ended up hitting the right-post.

Libertad were sluggish despite playing against a reduced opposition, although Bareiro and Sergio Aquino launched some impressive attacks.

Tucuman, supported by around 3,000 fans , managed to hold together and neutralize home-team Libertad, boosted by the brilliant performance of veteran Luis "la Pulga" Rodriguez.