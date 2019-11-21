Mohamed al-Mohamadi, an Iraqi activist of anti-government protests carries a copy of Tuk-tuk newspaper at al-Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 15 November 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Muhammad Hathor, an Iraqi protester carries a copy of Tuk-tuk newspaper at al-Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq on 15 November 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

A tuk-tuk driver passes by anti-Iraqi government protesters at al-Tahrir square in central Baghdad, Iraq on 15 November 2019 EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Tuktuks have become a symbol of the Iraqi uprising after serving as makeshift ambulances for the injured.

A newspaper produced and published by protesters has also been named after the three-wheeled yellow rickshaws.