A man selling typically Tunisian Jasmin flowers to tourists starts his day in the village of Sidi Bou Said near Tunis, Tunisia, 31 July 2019 (issued on 06 August 2019). EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Spurred by its inclusion in the top post-Covid-19 era destinations in Forbes magazine, Tunisia has embarked on a plan to transform and promote a sector that is key to its fragile economy which has been mired in a stubborn crisis since 2015.

Bolstered by the fact the coronavirus outbreak is deemed under control - according to official date there have been 49 deaths and 1,087 infections to date - the government has launched the Tunisia Prepared and Safe campaign to attract tourists after many have avoided the country following a chain of terrorist attacks that five years ago killed 72 people, 60 of them foreign tourists.