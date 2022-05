Tunnel 29 by British journalist Helena Merriman tells the true story of a group of students who built a tunnel under the Berlin Wall which allowed 29 people to flee the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in 1962. EFE-EPA/Lucas Tarancón

Tunnel 29 by British journalist Helena Merriman tells the true story of a group of students who built a tunnel under the Berlin Wall which allowed 29 people to flee the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in 1962. EFE-EPA/Lucas Tarancón

Tunnel 29 by British journalist Helena Merriman tells the true story of a group of students who built a tunnel under the Berlin Wall which allowed 29 people to flee the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in 1962.

Merriman interviewed the protagonists of the extraordinary adventure and delved into thousands of German secret police files for her book, which is considered one of the most extraordinary episodes in the recent history of Berlin.

(...)