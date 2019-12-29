People are shopping at the bazaar in new Hasankeyf settlement after the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A ruined house in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province after the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 24 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A general view of Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 15 May 2011. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A child run in the water in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 17 May 2011. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People enjoy near the water in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 17 May 2011 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A woman walks near the water in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 17 May 2011 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A general view of Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 15 May 2011 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The 12,000-year-old town of Hasankeyf will be submerged as part of a dam project by the Turkish government.

Resident Ridvan Karabulut said he has been watching the landscape changing for months but is powerless to do anything to stop it.