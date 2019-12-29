The 12,000-year-old town of Hasankeyf will be submerged as part of a dam project by the Turkish government.
Resident Ridvan Karabulut said he has been watching the landscape changing for months but is powerless to do anything to stop it.
Turkey immerses ancient historic town to create dam
A general view of Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 15 May 2011 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A woman walks near the water in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 17 May 2011 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
People enjoy near the water in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 17 May 2011 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A child run in the water in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 17 May 2011. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A general view of Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province before the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 15 May 2011. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A ruined house in Hasankeyf, an ancient city with roots going back 10,000 years and located along the Tigris (Dicle) River in south-east Turkey's Batman province after the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 24 December 2019 (issued 29 December 2019). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
People are shopping at the bazaar in new Hasankeyf settlement after the hydro electric power plant project in Batman, Turkey, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
