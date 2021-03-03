The closure of brothels and nightly curfews to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Turkey has left the country’s sex workers in dire straits.
Prostitution is legal in Turkey but sex workers lack the same access to labor rights enjoyed by other professions.
“The coronavirus has left many sex workers in a difficult position. The majority don’t have access to labor rights, such as unemployment benefits, and they suffer economically because of the coronavirus, the closure of brothels and the decrease in clients,” Pembe Hayat, an NGO specializing in trans and trans sex worker rights, said. EFE-EPA