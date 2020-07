Turkey turns Byzantine church of Hagia Sophia into mosque

A woman holds a Turkish flag as they celebrate Turkey'Äôs decision that the 1,500 year old Unesco World Heritage site Hagia Sophia can be converted into a mosque, in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

An aerial picture taken with drone shows a general view of Hagia Sophia Museum at Ottoman era with empty roads, as Turkish government announced a two day curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 April 2020 Turkey's highest administration court on 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A man kisses the Turkish national flag in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

People hold Turkish and Ottoman flags in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN