Samantha Karunathilaka's curry no longer carries the right hue or the home-cooked aroma since her stock of turmeric ran out, as this essential spice for Sri Lankan households has now practically disappeared from the markets due to the government's protectionist policies.

"It gives the curry the color and smell. Turmeric doesn't really affect the taste as other spices do, but without it food doesn't look so good to eat," Karunathilaka told EFE.

The authorities' decision to ban the import of turmeric since December 2019 in order to boost local cultivation has led to a spike in smuggling and the sale of adulterated or low-quality product. EFE

