When Balbina Sundi Akumbari’s husband left her, she found an unlikely ally in the form of the yellow-spotted Amazon river turtle.

Thanks to Balbina, this aquatic reptile is also providing opportunities for other members of the Kandozi community in the Peruvian Amazon, where an entrenched patriarchal system can marginalize women, especially the unmarried, divorcees, orphans and widows. EFE

