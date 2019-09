A view of the 'Tutankhamon's colossal statue', one of 100 works from the Cairo Museum which are exhibited in Madrid, 20 December 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/Kiko Huesca

The Tutankhamon exposition in Paris has become the most visited in the history of France with more than 1.3 million visitors, organizers reported Tuesday.

The exhibition, which started on 23 March and will end on 22 September, displayed more than 150 authentic artifacts from the Pharaoh’s tomb, which belongs to the 18th dynasty.