Twin panda cubs explore new home in Berlin Zoo

The twin panda cubs Meng Xian and Meng Yuan explore their surroundings as they come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Giant panda Meng Meng carries one of her twin cubs as they explore their surroundings for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

The twin panda cubs Meng Xian and Meng Yuan explore their surroundings as they come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

The twin panda cubs Meng Xian and Meng Yuan explore their surroundings next to their mother Meng Meng, as they come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A zoo keeper holds panda cub Meng Xian as the cubs come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

The twin panda cubs Meng Xian and Meng Yuan explore their surroundings as they come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Zoo keepers carry the two recently born twin panda cubs Meng Xian (R) and Meng Yuan (L), as they come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

The twin panda cubs Meng Xian and Meng Yuan explore their surroundings as they come out of their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Mother panda Meng Meng with one of twin panda cubs as the cubs come out at their enclosure for the first time at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER