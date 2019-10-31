Twitter on Wednesday announced that it will stop allowing paid political advertisements on its platform, including both ads from candidates' election campaigns and references to politically controversial issues.

In a series of messages on the social network, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the new measure, which will be implemented starting Nov. 22, a year before the US presidential elections.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," said Dorsey, who went on to detail the reasons the firm had decided to put this policy into place, directing a veiled criticism at his company's main competitor, Facebook.