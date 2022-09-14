A screen shows the logo of Twitter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 16 May 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Former Twitter security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko denounced Tuesday before the United States Senate that the company is incapable of protecting the data of users and it has no interest in doing so.

"I'm here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public," Zatko said before a Senate committee.

The former executive, who worked for Twitter between November 2020 and January 2022, said the company does not know "what data they have, where it lives, or where it came from" and cannot protect it.

He added that its employees "have too much access to too much data and too many systems."

"It's not far fetched to say a Twitter employee could take over the accounts of all of the senators in this room," he said.