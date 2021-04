French writer and historian Thierry Lentz, director of the Napoleon Foundation, poses for photographs by Napoleon Bonaparte's Tomb during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE in Paris, France, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French writer and historian Thierry Lentz, director of the Napoleon Foundation, poses for photographs by Napoleon Bonaparte's Tomb during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE in Paris, France, 07 April 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Two centuries after his death, Napoleon is still on the battlefield

Two centuries after his death, Napoleon Bonaparte, France's iconic military leader, is still surrounded by controversy among the defenders of his legacy and those who call it into question.

The conflict between historians over the French emperor (1769-1821) has even spilled into the modern political landscape, with many leaders avoiding any glorification of Napoleon’s for fear of political retaliation. EFE