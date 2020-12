epa08582839 A Rohingya refugee children?s plays on a road along the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). ndocumented Rohingya migrants living in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh are risking their lives to cross the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea to reach other countries, particularly Malaysia, in search of a better life. EPA-EFE/STR

Two Rohingya refugee children from Cox's Bazar camps in Bangladesh will join Sesame Street, one of the most popular children's programs around the world, so that it also reflects children from the ethnic minority group affected by a wave of violence that forced hundreds of thousands to flee Myanmar.

Sesame Street introducing the characters of the twins Noor and Aziz is a part of an initiative of the nonprofit "Sesame Workshop" that is behind the popular television series. EFE-EPA

am-igr/sc