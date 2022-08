Polish chess player and FIDE Grandmaster Monika Socko (2-R, seated) competes against Ukrainian chess player and FIDE Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk (2-L) during the Round 11 match at the 44th Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Chess Olympiad 2022, in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian chess player and International Master Bhakti Kulkarni competes against US chess player and Woman Grandmaster Tatev Abrahamyan during the Round 11 match at the 44th Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Chess Olympiad 2022, in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian chess player and Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna competes against US chess player and Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana during the Round 11 match at the 44th Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Chess Olympiad 2022, in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Polish chess player and FIDE Grandmaster Monika Socko concentrates on the chessboard while competing against Ukraine's Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk during the Round 11 match at the 44th Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Chess Olympiad 2022, in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

US chess player and Woman Grandmaster Tatev Abrahamyan concentrates on the chessboard while competing against India's International Master Bhakti Kulkarni during the Round 11 match at the 44th Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Chess Olympiad 2022, in the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 09 August 2022. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Two thrilling weeks of 'Game of Kings' come to end in India

The biennial international Chess Olympiad, which drew 1,700 players from more than 190 countries, concluded on Tuesday after two weeks of thrilling battles in the chess capital of India.

Home to 27 of the world's 75 grand masters including former world champion Viswanathan Anand, India hosted its first Olympiad this year.

The competition kicked off in Chennai on June 28.

(...)