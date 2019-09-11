Nineteen-year-old Fatu (R), one of the world's last two northern white rhinos, and a southern white rhino Tauwo (L) are fed by a caretaker in Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, some 200km from Nairobi, Kenya, 23 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Scientists working to save the northern white rhinos from extinction announced Wednesday that two eggs fertilized 10 days ago have transformed into embryos.

The world's only remaining rhinos are both females, named Fatu and Najin.