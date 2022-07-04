Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul goes to class like any other university student in Bangkok, but unlike most, she has to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) device on her ankle and faces 26 charges, she says, for her activism within Thailand's pro-democracy movement.
This month marks two years since students took to the streets in peaceful mass demonstrations to demand reform of the political system, but the movement has been subjected to intense repression with more than 200 people now charged with royal defamation, according to NGOs.
(...)