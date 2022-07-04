Thai pro-democracy activist Panupong 'Mike Rayong' Jadnok, wearing an ankle monitor device, during an interview with EPA-EFE at the Ratsadon market in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 June 2022 (issued 04 July 2022). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai pro-democracy activist Maynu Supitcha during an interview with EPA-EFE at Rangsit University in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 June 2022 (issued 04 July 2022). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul goes to class like any other university student in Bangkok, but unlike most, she has to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) device on her ankle and faces 26 charges, she says, for her activism within Thailand's pro-democracy movement.

This month marks two years since students took to the streets in peaceful mass demonstrations to demand reform of the political system, but the movement has been subjected to intense repression with more than 200 people now charged with royal defamation, according to NGOs.

(...)