Kenyan self-taught innovator David Gathu (C) 29, looks on as he explains how their recently invented car works using a neuro load bio potential head set receiver at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan self-taught innovator David Gathu (C) 29, puts on a neuro load bio potential head set receiver before illustrating how their recent invented robotic arm is operated at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021.EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan self-taught innovator David Gathu (C) 29, using a neuro load bio potential head set receiver he illustrates how their recently invented robotic arm is operated at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan self-taught innovator Moses Kinyua, 26, illustrates how one of their recently invented “disinfectant machine”, works at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021.EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan self-taught innovators David Gathu (R) 29, and Moses Kinyua (L) 26, lift their recently invented “disinfectant machine” before illustrating how it works at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan self-taught innovator Moses Kinyua 26, illustrates how one of their recently invented 'disinfectant machine', works at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021.EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan self-taught innovators David Gathu (R) 29, and Moses Kinyua (L) 26, pose for a photo after illustrating how their recently invented “disinfectant machines” work at their makeshift workshop in Kikuyu, Kiambu, north of Nairobi, Kenya, 26 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan inventors Moses Kinyua and David Gathu have spent years developing technological innovations to solve problems in their community, from safety to health issues. Faced with the pandemic, they have designed a device to disinfect surfaces and spaces that are contaminated with coronavirus.

"When the virus hit our country we decided to create a machine that could help us decontaminate surfaces. It can also be used in schools, restaurants, hospitals," Kinyua tells Efe from his workshop in the city of Kikuyu, north of Nairobi.

The contrast between rural life and the research work of these two young men can be easily noticed: on the one hand, hundreds of old gutted computers; on the other, chickens clucking and dogs barking as background noise.

"At the moment, we use raw materials from other discarded appliances because we do not have neither the place nor the resources to obtain the necessary materials to mass-produce," Kinyua adds.

Thanks to second-hand parts they get from old devices, they have designed numerous technological innovations in recent years, such as a bio-robotic prosthetic arm or a security app. The sanitizing device, which is still a prototype of less than 1 meter long, oxidizes oxygen molecules to convert the latter into ozone, which works as a strong disinfectant. EFE-EPA

