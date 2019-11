Members from Dubai Police take part in a parade in front of Dubai International Airport during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

A woman walks on Kite beach which is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

The Kite beach is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

A woman poses for photos on Kite beach which is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

A UAE child wears a T-shirt with printed with an UAE sign at Kite beach which is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

UAE man walks with his daughter at Kite beach which is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

People gather at Kite beach which is decorated by UAE flags during UAE Flag Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

