Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola (L) reacts on the tribune after he has been sent off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City and FC Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Nigel Roddis

UEFA on Wednesday opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola for improper conduct a day earlier during the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Liverpool.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz decided to send Guardiola to watch the second half of the match from the stands after he angrily protested the official's decision to disallow a goal by Man City midfielder Leroy Sane.

UEFA announced on Wednesday that the City boss is charged with "improper conduct of the coach," adding that the case is scheduled to be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

UEFA also opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool for fan actions, including throwing objects and setting off fireworks.