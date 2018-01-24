The Spain national team is set to play England and Croatia, while Germany is to play France and the Netherlands in the first round of the UEFA Nations League, according to the draw made on Wednesday by UEFA in Lausanne.
The two other groups in League A are to contain Belgium, Switzerland and Iceland, along with Portugal, Italy and Poland.
These matches, which are to be played between September and November, are among those in the so-called "League A," composed of four groups of three teams that include the most powerful teams in Europe _ the favorites to win the title of the UEFA's newly-created competition.
This new competition was created to limit the number of friendlies organized by FIFA in Europe, raise competitiveness and allow smaller national teams a chance to land a spot in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.
The draw for the final phase, which is scheduled for June 5-9, 2019, will be held in early December of this year, when the UEFA must also decide on the venue from among the four finalist countries.
The result of the draw for the UEFA'S Nations League is as follows:
League A:
Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands
Group 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland
Group 3: Portugal, Italy, Poland
Group 4: Spain, England, Croatia
League B:
Group 1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic
Group 2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey
Group 3: Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland
Group 4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark
League C:
Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel
Group 2: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary
Group 3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus
Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania
League D:
Group 1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra
Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino
Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo
Group 4: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar