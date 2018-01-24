Former Portuguese soccer player Deco shows the ticket of Spain during the draw of the UEFA Nations League at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The UEFA Nations League trophy on display during the UEFA Nations League draw at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

National soccer team members and head coaches leave following the UEFA Nations League draw at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The Spain national team is set to play England and Croatia, while Germany is to play France and the Netherlands in the first round of the UEFA Nations League, according to the draw made on Wednesday by UEFA in Lausanne.

The two other groups in League A are to contain Belgium, Switzerland and Iceland, along with Portugal, Italy and Poland.

These matches, which are to be played between September and November, are among those in the so-called "League A," composed of four groups of three teams that include the most powerful teams in Europe _ the favorites to win the title of the UEFA's newly-created competition.

This new competition was created to limit the number of friendlies organized by FIFA in Europe, raise competitiveness and allow smaller national teams a chance to land a spot in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

The draw for the final phase, which is scheduled for June 5-9, 2019, will be held in early December of this year, when the UEFA must also decide on the venue from among the four finalist countries.

The result of the draw for the UEFA'S Nations League is as follows:

League A:

Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands

Group 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group 3: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group 4: Spain, England, Croatia

League B:

Group 1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic

Group 2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey

Group 3: Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Group 4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark

League C:

Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel

Group 2: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary

Group 3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus

Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania

League D:

Group 1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino

Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo

Group 4: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar