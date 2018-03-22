PSG' fans cheer for their team and light flares during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid in Paris, France, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain's Angel Di Maria waits ahead of a corner kick as Paris Saint-Germain fans light flares during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

UEFA's disciplinary body on Thursday sanctioned and fined France's Paris Saint-Germain soccer team for incidents that took place during the Champions League game on March 6.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ordered the closure of the northern stands of PSG's stadium in its next European match and imposed a fine of 43,000 euros (about $53,000) on the club.

The body had opened disciplinary proceedings against PSG due to the behavior of fans in the stands at Parc des Princes during the Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

The club violated several regulations by failing to stop the fans from setting off flares and flashing laser pointers during the match and by not keeping stairways clear, UEFA said.

The body previously had fined PSG 40,000 euros (about $50,000) after its fans lit flares during a Champions League's group stage match against Bayern Munich.