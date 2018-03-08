Paris Saint-Germain fans light flares during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A member of the Parc des Princes stadium security confiscates a flare in the tribune during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid in Paris, France, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Supporters of Paris Saint Germain during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

UEFA announced Thursday the opening of disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain for incidents that took place during this week's Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

The charges spring from the behavior of PSG supporters in the stands for Tuesday's contest at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The club violated several regulations by failing to stop the fans from setting off flares and flashing laser pointers during the match and by not keeping stairways clear, UEFA said.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said that it will deal with the case on March 22.

The body previously fined PSG 40,000 euros (about $50,000) after its fans lit flares during a Champions League's group stage match against Bayern Munich.