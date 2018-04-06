(FILE) UFC champion Conor McGregor poses for a photo after the weigh-in ceremony at the T-MOBILE Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

(FILE) Conor McGregor (R) of Ireland in action against Floyd Mayweather (L) of the US during their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Aug. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

(FILE) UFC champion Conor McGregor reacts in front of the press during the weigh-in ceremony at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Professional mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor is subject to a New York City police investigation following an incident of vandalism late Thursday in Brooklyn, which injured several people.

According to a statement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship organization, the Irishman was part of a group who threw objects at a vehicle at Brooklyn's Barclays Center carrying athletes due to participate in the UFC 223 fighting event on Saturday.

"NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities," the statement read.

Two fighters - Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg - sustained minor injuries in the incident and were deemed unfit to fight as scheduled in the UFC 223 event.

Artem Lobov, who was also supposed to join a match at UFC 223, was also allegedly part of the vandalism and has been removed from Saturday's roster.

Local reporters had gathered outside the 78th Precinct Stationhouse in Park Slope, Brooklyn where McGregor had reportedly turned himself in.

The famously tough-talking McGregor is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion and is one of the most successful and popular fighters in mixed martial arts.

In his only professional boxing match last August he took on champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and lost, but earned millions of dollars from the highly-publicized event.