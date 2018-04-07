Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is escorted by authorities as he leaves a precint in New York, United States, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was released Friday after posting $50,000 in bail following a brief arraignment on assault and criminal mischief charges stemming from an incident at New York's Barclays Center.

The UFC lightweight champion surrendered to the New York Police Department late Thursday night, hours after the incident inside a private parking area at the facility in Brooklyn.

McGregor, 29, showed up unexpectedly at a press conference for Saturday's UFC 223 at Barclays Center and was caught on camera throwing a chair at the window of a bus transporting fellow UFC fighters.

The arraignment judge issued an order of protection involving two fighters, Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa - who were injured in the melee and will not be able to compete as scheduled in UFC 223 - stating that McGregor must keep away from them, including on social media.

McGregor's attorney, Jim Walden, requested the judge to allow the Irish fighter to keep his passport so he can "pursue his craft," stating that there was no risk of McGregor not returning to court on June 14 to respond to the charges, to which the judge agreed.

According to Walden, McGregor will have to call in every week to inform the authorities of his travel plans for approval.

The fighter was recently stripped of his 155-pound championship - which he has never defended - by UFC president Dana White.

McGregor has not participated in UFC fights since November 2016, but he faced American former undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017, which he lost by a TKO on the 10th round.

Mayweather was said to have earned more than $300 million from the bout, while McGregor reportedly netted more than $100 million.