A growing number of British workers are turning their hand to fruit and vegetable picking amid a national campaign to salvage a summer harvest jeopardized by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Widely-regarded as a strenuous job, with early starts and the ever-unpredictable British weather, manual fruit and vegetable harvesting has in recent years been dominated by migrant workers, many of whom travel from Eastern Europe to work on a seasonal basis. EPA-EFE

nh-jt/ks