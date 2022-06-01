The United Kingdom was gearing up on Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which mark her 70 years on the throne, the country's longest reigning monarch.
Celebrations will kick off on Thursday and over 200,000 local events and street parties are expected to take place across the UK over the four-day bank holiday.
The Queen’s Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade in London will be the first official event on Thursday, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.
(...)