British Union flags are on display at Kirby Estate to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Souvenirs made to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee are on display in a souvenir shop's window in London, Britain, 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Royal fans shelter from rain as they queue on The Mall ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Royal fan Donna Werner queues on The Mall ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom was gearing up on Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which mark her 70 years on the throne, the country's longest reigning monarch.

Celebrations will kick off on Thursday and over 200,000 local events and street parties are expected to take place across the UK over the four-day bank holiday.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade in London will be the first official event on Thursday, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

