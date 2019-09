Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks past honor guards as he arrives for an audience with Angolan President Lourenco at the presidential palace in Luanda, Angola, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) during an audience with Angolan President Joao Lourenco (R) at the presidential palace in Luanda, Angola, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL

The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry met with the president of Angola João Lourenço in the final day of the royal's visit to the African country.

Harry and Lourenço met at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, where the Duke of Sussex was welcomed with a red carpet while a presidential guard formed a corridor in his honor.