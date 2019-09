Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (C) sings with the CAMA choir during his visit to the Nalikule College of Education to learn about the CAMA network and how it is supporting young women, in Lilongwe, Malawi, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (2-R) meets with Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika (C) at the State House in Lilongwe, Malawi, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (C) speaks to students during a visit to the Nalikule College of Education to learn about the CAMA network and how it is supporting young women, in Lilongwe, Malawi, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (R) meets with Malawi's President Arthur Peter Mutharika (L) at the State House in Lilongwe, Malawi, 29 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry on Sunday met with Malawi's president, Peter Mutharika, on the first day of his visit to the southern African country.

Prince Harry held a private meeting with Mutharika, who has been in power since 2014, at the presidential palace in Lilongwe, the African country's government said.