The United Kingdom’s Princess Beatrice is engaged to her Italian property tycoon boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Her parents announced on Thursday that the pair got engaged earlier this month in Italy and plan to marry in 2020.
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York arrives for the royal wedding ceremony of her sister at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Princess Beatrice of York (C) arrive in the parade ring at Royal Ascot, in Ascot, Britain 18 June 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York attends the Easter Day Service in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle, Britain, 01 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Britain's Princesses Beatrice (R) and Eugenie attend the Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain, 25 December 2017. EPA-EFE/STRINGER UK AND IRELAND OUT
